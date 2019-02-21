La Salle had the ball and a shot at stealing a game from St. Bonaventure in Olean, N.Y., but a late turnover led to a last-second jumper and an Explorers loss on Wednesday night.
Junior guard Saul Phiri hit a three-pointer with 1:14 remaining to tie the game at 60, and the Explorers set up for a possible game-winner with 32 seconds left. Junior guard Isiah Deas, who scored 16 points, turned the ball over with 14 seconds remaining, however, and Kyle Lofton drained a jumper with 3 seconds left for two of his 18 points and the Bonnies’ 62-60 win.
Senior guard Pookie Powell led all scorers with 20 points and chipped in three rebounds, four assists, and two steals for La Salle (8-17, 6-7 in the Atlantic Ten.
Senior forward Courtney Stockard scored 16 for the Bonnies (12-14, 8-5).