Junior guard Saul Phiri hit a three-pointer with 1:14 remaining to tie the game at 60, and the Explorers set up for a possible game-winner with 32 seconds left. Junior guard Isiah Deas, who scored 16 points, turned the ball over with 14 seconds remaining, however, and Kyle Lofton drained a jumper with 3 seconds left for two of his 18 points and the Bonnies’ 62-60 win.