Officially, Ashley Howard took over as La Salle’s coach last season. But the real turnover in the program seems to be happening now, with a third Explorers player, Miles Brookins, announcing his transfer.
A sophomore forward who started 15 games, averaging 5 points a game, Brookins announced on Twitter: “After talking to my family and friends, I have decided to take my athletic and academic career in a different direction. I want to thank the coaching staff and the La Salle community as I am blessed to have my first two years of my collegiate career in a La Salle uniform.”
On Monday, guard Traci Carter and reserve center Cian Sullivan announced they were planning to transfer after graduating this spring.