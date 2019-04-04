Mendenhall is in her second season with the Explorers (6-18 overall, 1-5 Atlantic 10), coming off an impressive freshman campaign in which she played in all 46 of the Explorers’ games, starting all but one. At Coatesville, she became the team’s best hitter and one of the school’s best singers. Mendenhall was a member of the Meistersingers, the school’s “legacy choir,” which sings in several languages, including French, Latin, and Hebrew.