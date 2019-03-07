No. Ashley and I have probably spoken at least once a month since he left our staff (at La Salle, in 2008, after four years as an assistant). Our relationship has never changed. We’ve always picked each other’s brains on coaching issues. We still talk once a month or so. They hired someone I believe in. A friend. The transition was really seamless. I couldn’t have scripted any of it better for La Salle, for Ashley, or myself. He just checked so many boxes. A lot of people, if they had been only at Villanova or Xavier (Howard’s last two jobs), would have some adjustments going to La Salle. But Ash knows the school. He loves the Big Five. He believes he can win there. I believe he can win there. Any advice I gave him had to do with the team itself, and the Atlantic 10.