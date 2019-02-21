Longtime Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim hit and killed a man walking on a highway while driving home after coaching a game late Wednesday night, Syracuse.com/the Post-Standard is reporting.
Jorge Jimenez, 51, had exited the vehicle he was riding in with four others on Interstate 690 after they had crashed, according to Syracuse police.
Boeheim tried to avoid the vehicle, which was in the middle of the road, and struck Jimenez.
The coach was interviewed by police and took a breathalyzer that revealed he had no alcohol in his system. Sources told Syracuse.com that Boeheim doesn’t drink. Syracuse.com reported that no traffic tickets had been issued.
Boeheim, 74, lives in Fayetteville, a suburb east of Syracuse. The interstate east of the city was shut down for several hours as police investigated the incident. Syracuse.com reports that roads were “icy in spots,” but that it’s not clear if weather played a role in the incident.
Boeheim has been the head coach at Syracuse for more than 40 years. The Orange beat Louisville, 69-49, on Wednesday night. The game ended just before 9 p.m.