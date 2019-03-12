So how did Allen sell out his players? He presumably could have spent energy to get another player, a more talented player, who also could have passed muster with the admissions department if Allen had vouched for him. Players on a team are obviously allowed to expect that they all belong there, that the coach is looking out for their best interests, not offering roster spots for sale. There are no limits on roster size in the Ivy League. How many admission slots each school gets is up to the schools. There are Ivy League academic index standards, so sometimes lesser athletes are accepted to help pull up the overall academic index for a class.