“I will say, I don’t do courtesy interviews with anybody," she said. "... I will say, from the minute I took this position, it’s became clear, Jameer the man, the human being, exceeds even Jameer the basketball player. I can’t say enough about Jameer Nelson. What he’s done for St. Joe’s University — he is and should be part and parcel of what it means to be the St. Joseph’s University Hawks.”