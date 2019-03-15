So then it became, where next? When we announced last year that Yale was next, we knew, but weren’t ready to announce, that it was going to be a rotation at that point. And the reason we weren’t ready to announce is, each school had to go back and look at the requirements to host this tournament. Eight teams [over] two tournaments, six games — do you have the facilities, do you have the staff, do you have the interest in hosting? We got the information back that yes, all eight schools can do it.