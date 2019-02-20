Wide receiver George Campbell, a former five-star high school recruit who played just 11 games in his last two seasons at Florida State because of injuries, announced Wednesday on Instagram that he will transfer to Penn State for his final year of eligibility.
The 6-foot-4, 207-pound Campbell, of Clearwater, Fla., suffered a season-ending hip injury four games into the 2017 season. Problems with his hip last season limited him to seven games. In his career, he caught 13 passes for 206 yards.
“My journey is nowhere near over yet and I am excited to announce that I will be writing the next chapter of my life at THE Penn State University,” Campbell wrote. “I am thrilled to be part of the Nittany Lion family and am thankful to the coaching staff and players for accepting me with open arms!”
Campbell is expected to bring experience and leadership to Penn State’s young receiving corps. The Nittany Lions lost three veteran receivers from last season’s team – Juwan Johnson and Brandon Polk through graduate transfers, and DeAndre Thompkins, who was a fifth-year senior last year.
Campbell was rated five stars and the No. 7 player in the nation by ESPN when he signed with Florida State for the freshman class of 2015. He played mostly on special teams as a freshman and redshirted his second season.