Wide receiver George Campbell, a former five-star high school recruit who played just 11 games in his last two seasons at Florida State because of injuries, announced Wednesday on Instagram that he will transfer to Penn State for his final year of eligibility.

The 6-foot-4, 207-pound Campbell, of Clearwater, Fla., suffered a season-ending hip injury four games into the 2017 season. Problems with his hip last season limited him to seven games. In his career, he caught 13 passes for 206 yards.

“My journey is nowhere near over yet and I am excited to announce that I will be writing the next chapter of my life at THE Penn State University,” Campbell wrote. “I am thrilled to be part of the Nittany Lion family and am thankful to the coaching staff and players for accepting me with open arms!”

It’s no secret that the last four years have been full of highs and lows for me, but I’ve always been told that “tough times don’t last, tough people do”. While I will forever be grateful to Florida State for the opportunity to be a Seminole, I am excited to take the next step in my journey. To my Nole brothers, it’s not goodbye it’s see you later. I love y’all boys and wish you the best. For those who have supported me every step of the way, I appreciate you from the bottom of my heart. With that being said my journey is nowhere near over yet and I am excited to announce that I will be writing the next chapter of my life at THE Penn State University. I am thrilled to be a part of the Nittany Lion family and am thankful to the coaching staff and players for accepting me with open arms! “Black Shoes Basic Blues, No Names All Game”.🦁 #WeAre

Campbell is expected to bring experience and leadership to Penn State’s young receiving corps. The Nittany Lions lost three veteran receivers from last season’s team – Juwan Johnson and Brandon Polk through graduate transfers, and DeAndre Thompkins, who was a fifth-year senior last year.

Campbell was rated five stars and the No. 7 player in the nation by ESPN when he signed with Florida State for the freshman class of 2015. He played mostly on special teams as a freshman and redshirted his second season.