New St. Joseph’s coach Billy Lange might have a drastically different cast of characters in his lineup next season, at least in the backcourt.
Hawks guard Fresh Kimble, who has one season of eligibility remaining, is entering the transfer portal, joining freshman point guard Jared Bynum, a source said.
Like Bynum, Kimble hasn’t ruled out returning to St. Joe’s, according to a source close to him, who said, “He seems to want to see what’s out there, but hasn’t ruled out a return.’’
The Kimble news was first reported Tuesday by The Stadium. It doesn’t come as a complete surprise. This has become part of the landscape during coaching changes. The source close to Kimble added, “There’s still lots of emotion with the way everything went down.”
Kimble, a Neumann-Goretti grad, was the Hawks’ second-leading scorer this past season, at 15.6 points per game. He scored a career-high 31 on Nov. 18 against West Virginia and equaled it 10 days later vs. Illinois-Chicago. He started 20 games overall and sat out 10 because of a hand injury.