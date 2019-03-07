Penn 64, Princeton 46. Princeton had dominated the Ivy League, winning four consecutive titles, but the changing of the guard came during this game in Dunphy’s fourth season. Both teams were 2-0 in the Ivy League, and they played before Penn’s first sellout at the Palestra since 1984. The Quakers didn’t disappoint the fans. It was the first of four straight seasons that the Quakers won the Ivy League. They went 14-0 in the league in each of the first three of those seasons.