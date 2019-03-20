Up a steep ramp, into a press conference room, behind a curtain, waiting for Belmont coach Rick Byrd to finish up. Two more questions. Dunphy could hear Byrd from behind the curtain, but he wasn’t in there when Byrd had said he’d been fully prepared to be happy for Dunphy. Byrd had said, “He is really one of, if not the best guy in our business, and a quality man. And this game will miss him.”