The Final Four is set. So are the point spreads.

Virginia will play Auburn in the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader just after 6 p.m. in Minneapolis. Virginia, the No. 1 seed from the South Region, opened as 5.5-point favorites, according to VegasInsider.com. The Cavaliers are 2-2 against the spread in the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn, the 5 seed from the Midwest, beat Kentucky on Sunday to clinch the first Final Four berth in school history. The Tigers will be without Chuma Okeke, the team’s third-leading scorer, who tore his ACL on Friday. They are 3-1 against the spread in the NCAA Tournament.

In the nightcap, Michigan State is favored by 3 over Texas Tech.

Michigan State, a No. 2 seed, rallied to beat top-seeded Duke to win the East Region on Sunday. Sparty is 3-1 ATS in the tourney.

Texas Tech, the No. 3 from the West, upset Gonzaga on Saturday night. The Red Raiders have covered all four of their NCAA Tournament games and also are making their first Final Four appearance.

Favorite
Line
O/U
Underdog
Time (TV)
Saturday/At Minneapolis
Virginia (-245)
5.5
130.5
Auburn (+205)
6:09 p.m. (CBS)
Michigan St. (-165)
3
132.5
Texas Tech (+145)
8:49 p.m. (CBS)