The Final Four is set. So are the point spreads.
Virginia will play Auburn in the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader just after 6 p.m. in Minneapolis. Virginia, the No. 1 seed from the South Region, opened as 5.5-point favorites, according to VegasInsider.com. The Cavaliers are 2-2 against the spread in the NCAA Tournament.
Auburn, the 5 seed from the Midwest, beat Kentucky on Sunday to clinch the first Final Four berth in school history. The Tigers will be without Chuma Okeke, the team’s third-leading scorer, who tore his ACL on Friday. They are 3-1 against the spread in the NCAA Tournament.
In the nightcap, Michigan State is favored by 3 over Texas Tech.
Michigan State, a No. 2 seed, rallied to beat top-seeded Duke to win the East Region on Sunday. Sparty is 3-1 ATS in the tourney.
Texas Tech, the No. 3 from the West, upset Gonzaga on Saturday night. The Red Raiders have covered all four of their NCAA Tournament games and also are making their first Final Four appearance.