WASHINGTON – Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett did their best Sunday to make sure that their likely one and only season playing for Duke would result in a trip to the Final Four.
But Michigan State and Cassius Winston had other ideas.
Winston scored 20 points, had 10 assists, and calmed his team during stressful periods of the NCAA East Regional final, and broke free to dribble out the last 4.7 seconds, giving the Spartans a 68-67 victory over the Blue Devils before an emotionally spent crowd at Capital One Arena.
The Spartans (32-6) earned their first Final Four berth since 2015, and will take on Texas Tech in a national semifinal on Saturday in Minneapolis.
The Blue Devils (31-6), the No. 1 overall seed, were led by 24 points and 14 rebounds by Williamson and 21 points by Barrett. But with two free throws giving him a chance to tie the game with 5.2 seconds to play, Barrett only hit one.
Duke had only three team fouls at that point, and fouled with 4.7 seconds left. But on the ensuing inbounds play, Winston faked toward his own basket and sped into his offensive zone, where he picked up a perfect pass from Kenny Goins and ran out the clock, heaving the ball into the air at the buzzer.
The Spartans held a 63-59 lead with 4 minutes, 7 seconds to play but then went scoreless for almost the next three minutes. Duke took back the lead at 64-63 on Barrett’s three-pointer with 2:29 to play, and Williamson’s driving layup made it a three-point advantage at the 1:41 mark.
But Michigan State got its offense back in gear, and Winston’s lob pass to Xavier Tillman for a layup made it a one-point game. After Barrett’s miss at the other end, Goins knocked down a three-pointer with 34.3 seconds left for the eventual winning points.
Barrett missed a three for Duke but the Blue Devils retained possession after the rebound went out of bounds with 8.4 seconds left. After a Duke timeout, Barrett drove to the basket and was fouled, but managed just one of two free throws.
Tillman added 19 points and nine rebounds for Michigan State. Freshman Cam Reddish, of Norristown and Westtown School, came off the bench and played 37 minutes, scoring eight points and pulling down four rebounds. Reddish had missed Friday night’s game with a knee injury.