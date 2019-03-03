In this recent Villanova hoop era, this era of dominance, from the group that won a title in 2016 to the ‘18 team through this squad, you could make the argument — I will make the argument — that Paschall is the most underrated. Maybe the Wildcats were so loaded last season that they could have taken Paschall out and still won it. I question that. Maybe Villanova would still be back in the NCAA tournament this season without him.