WASHINGTON – With Cam Reddish scratched from the lineup shortly before Duke’s NCAA East Region semifinal game against Virginia Tech, the Blue Devils had to rely on their three remaining freshmen to keep their hopes alive in for another Elite Eight berth.
They did just enough. The Blue Devils, the No. 1 overall seed, survived three missed shots on the Hokies’ last possession to capture a 75-3 victory at Capital One Arena and earned a berth in the East final against Michigan State. The Spartans defeated Louisiana State, 80-63, in the first game of the semifinal doubleheader.
Reddish, of Norristown and the Westtown School, was in the original starting lineup but was removed in the moments before tipoff with what was reported to be a knee injury.
His classmates stepped up. Zion Williamson scored 23 points on 11-of-14 shooting, Tre Jones had 22 points and 8 assists and R.J. Barrett scored 18 points -- 16 in the second half -- and dished out 11 assists.
Duke led by two when Jones missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 29.1 seconds to play, giving Virginia Tech one final chance to tie or take the lead. Ahmad Hill and Travis Outlaw both missed three-point attempts, leaving 1.1 seconds on the clock.
The Hokies then inbounded and Hill barely hit the rim after an inbounds pass was lobbed to him, with no foul being called.
The Blue Devils (32-5) used a 9-0 run to take their largest lead, 60-52, with 8 minutes, 45 seconds left in the second half. But the Hokies kept coming led by their backcourt of Justin Robinson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who combined for nine of Virginia Tech’s next 12 points.
A three-point basket by Alexander-Walker narrowed the gap to two, 66-64, with 5:11 remaining.
Duke then turned to Williamson, whose driving layup and explosive dunk sandwiched around Tre Jones’ three-point basket to give the Blue Devils a 73-66 lead with 3 minutes remaining. The margin was four with a minute to play before Williamson was called for an offensive foul, and Robinson answered by making both ends of a 1-and-1 to make it 75-73 with 29.6 seconds remaining.
Blackshear led Virginia Tech (26-9) with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Hill added 15 and Robinson 14.