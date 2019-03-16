Thursday afternoon, hours before the Dragons even stepped on the court at Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center, the door to the league championship opened wide for them. Top-seeded James Madison had dominated the conference in the regular season, winning by an average of 16 points, including a pair of double-digit victories against Drexel. But, ravaged by injuries to a pair of All-CAA guards, the Dukes were knocked off by Hofstra in the quarterfinals, suddenly making the Dragons the favorites.