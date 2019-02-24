Drexel coach Zach Spiker took freshman guard Camren Wynter aside Saturday morning and pointed something out. He had him look at whom the Dragons would suit up later in the day against Delaware and pointed to fellow freshmen Matey Juric and Coletrane Washington, who would see extended minutes with Troy Harper and Kurt Lee out with injuries.
Spiker told Wynter bluntly, “You’re not a freshman,” and challenged him to carry the load for the team.
Wynter did not disappoint in a 68-60 win over the Delaware Blue Hens on Saturday at the Daskalakis Athletic Center, in which he played all 40 minutes.
“He was a calming presence when we needed him to be,” Spiker said. “He was able to create and get his own shot when he needed to. I thought he found guys. I don’t know what the numbers are, but they don’t come close to telling the whole story.”
The numbers were 19 points on 8-for-18 shooting, eight rebounds, and four assists. It was the second-highest scoring output of his young Drexel career, to which Spiker proclaimed that he will have multiple triple-doubles by the time he plays his last game at 33rd and Market.
“I knew I had to create for my team and play better today, especially missing Troy Harper,” Wynter said. “I knew creating for myself and my teammates would help us in the long run.”
As good as Wynter was, the collective Drexel defense might have been better. After giving up two 46-point halves in a drubbing at the hands of Towson last week, the Dragons (13-16, 7-9 CAA) gave up just 21 points in the first half.
Juric gave 33 minutes of nothing but hustle, more than doubling his career high for minutes played.
“I thought Matey had a really really good week of practice,” Spiker said. “It may have been an interesting decision if everybody was healthy, that’s how good of a week he had.”
“We fought harder on defense than we probably have all year,” Wynter said.
With a full week to get rotations under their belt, the Dragons had a bit more cohesion on both sides of the ball. They shot 44.2 percent from the field for the game and led by as many as 28 early in the second half before Delaware (16-13, 8-8) made a last-ditch effort to pull within five in the waning minutes. The Dragons went 14-for-18 from the free-throw line in the second half to seal the win.