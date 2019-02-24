With a full week to get rotations under their belt, the Dragons had a bit more cohesion on both sides of the ball. They shot 44.2 percent from the field for the game and led by as many as 28 early in the second half before Delaware (16-13, 8-8) made a last-ditch effort to pull within five in the waning minutes. The Dragons went 14-for-18 from the free-throw line in the second half to seal the win.