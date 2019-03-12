After Drexel’s practice on Tuesday, basketball coach Denise Dillon gathered the team to make a big announcement - junior forward Bailey Greenberg had been named the Colonial Athletic Association player of the year.
“It was really nice being with everyone when I heard it,” Greenberg said in a phone interview. “It was so cool.”
The 5-foot-11 Greenberg showed great improvement this season. As a sophomore, she was Drexel’s leading scorer, averaging 11.6 points and earning second-team all-CAA honors.
This year, she is leading the CAA in scoring with a 17.9 average. Greenberg is also third in rebounding (7.0 per game), helping Drexel finish the regular season 22-7 and 14-4 in the CAA.
Despite her credentials, Greenberg, a graduate of Archbishop Wood, said she was surprised when she received the news and said the individual award came from a total team effort.
“It is a great accomplishment but I wouldn’t be able to do it without my teammates, coaches, and family,” she said. “They helped me through every bit of the way.”
The Dragons are the No. 2 seed in the CAA tournament, hosted by the University of Delaware this year. Drexel earned a first-round bye and opens play on Thursday in a 5 p.m. game between the winner of No. 7 William & Mary and No. 10 Charleston.
I am pretty excited," she said. “It is a complete new season and I really think we can do well as long as we stay together and hopefully get the result we want.”