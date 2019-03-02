Earning the sixth seed is a big deal because the No. 7 through 10 teams have to compete in opening-round games. With the bye, Drexel (13-18, 7-11) will play Sunday, March 10, in an 8:30 p.m. quarterfinal against No. 3 seed Charleston, the defending CAA tournament champion. Drexel and Charleston split their games this season, each winning on the road.