The centerpiece of the banquet was Pauley’s induction. Pauley, head man since 2000, noted the assistants who had moved on to Division I, the mentors in his life, starting with the late Ray Edelman and the late Jim Maloney. He noted some of the great players who had gone through the program, and the importance of having a boss such as Morgan. He pointed to Sciences women’s coach Jackie Hartzell and the astounding job she is doing with her program.