NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Penn gave everything it had and then some to try to upset No. 1 seed Harvard in the Ivy League Tournament, but just like the teams’ previous meetings this season, it wasn’t enough.
Led once again by star guard Bryce Aiken, Harvard overcame Penn’s swarming defense and forced its way to a win at Yale’s John J. Lee Amphitheater.
Penn scored the game’s first seven points, and led 14-4 after seven minutes. Harvard didn’t take its first lead until 3:56 remained in the half, when a three-pointer by Ivy League Rookie of the Year Noah Kirkwood put the Crimson up 31-28. Harvard took a 36-34 lead into the locker room.
Combining the end of the first half and the start of the second, Penn held Harvard without a made field goal for 7 minutes and 31 seconds of basketball until Danilo Djuricic’s three-pointer at 15:23. But Penn never led by more than four points in the first eight minutes of the second half.
Midway through the half, Penn looked in strong position to pull off the upset. Devon Goodman delivered a defensive rebound, a fastbreak layup and a steal at the other end, and AJ Brodeur drew a foul and sank two free throws, to put the Quakers up 48-43 with 10:22 left.
But just as the Penn fans in the building rose to their feet, Harvard’s Kale Catchings sank a three at the other end. Moments later, Kirkwood tied the game at 48 with two free throws, then after Antonio Woods missed at the other end, Kirkwood hit another three to put Harvard up 51-48.
Goodman was whistled for his fourth foul with 7:06 to go. Not surprisingly, that made a big difference. Penn scored just four points in the next four minutes, all from AJ Brodeur.
Meanwhile, Aiken fired in a three with Woods defending him at full stretch to extend Harvard’s lead to 58-52 with 5:55 left.. Penn kept scraping its way to within earshot, but never got closer than within four points - even after forcing a shot clock violation down 60-56 with 3:33 to go.
Then it was the Crimson’s turn to crank up the defense. They held Penn to just one made field goal for the rest of the game, and it came once the game was already decided.
Aiken finished with 20 points. Brodeur led all scorers with 25, and also had 10 rebounds.
Harvard will face either No. 2 seed and regular-season co-champion Yale or No. 3 seed Princeton in Sunday’s tournament final.