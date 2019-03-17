NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Not for the first time, and potentially not for the last, Princeton star Bella Alarie proved too much for Penn to handle.
The junior forward, a two-time reigning Ivy League Player of the Year, scored 25 points, pulled down six rebounds and just as importantly delivered five blocks to lead the Tigers to a 65-54 win over the Quakers in the Ivy League Tournament final.
Though the margin was big at the end, the game was close until the final minutes.
Princeton led 19-17 after the first quarter, with Alarie accounting for 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting. In the second quarter, the Quakers turned the game in their favor, holding the Tigers scoreless for nearly six minutes, but Princeton scored the last five points of the half to cut a 31-25 Penn lead to 31-30 at the buzzer.
The Tigers scored the opening basket of the third quarter, but that was the their only lead of the period. Penn got ahead by seven points with four and a half minutes on the clock, and led 47-44 when the fourth quarter began.
The fourth quarter was all Tigers, and Alarie was in the middle of a decisive swing in momentum. She had a big block on Penn’s first possession that Gabrielle Rush turned into a fastbreak layup-and-one, and on Princeton’s next possession Alarie hit a layup to give her team a 49-47 lead.
Penn tied the scored at 49-49 and 51-51, but was never able to get back in front. When Julia Cunningham hit a three-pointer to put the Tigers ahead 58-52 with 2:19 left, it felt decisive. A minute later, Cunningham extended the lead to 61-53 with a pair of free throws.
At the other end, Penn did not make a field goal in the final 6:28 of the game. The Quakers’ only points came from three free throws, and they missed three others that could have helped stem the tide.