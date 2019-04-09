The third annual Coaches vs. Cancer School and Youth Initiative Basketball Legends Dinner will honor four Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame members: Jefferson University coach Herb Magee, former Temple and Cheyney legend John Chaney, former Immaculata coach Cathy Rush, and referee Hank Nichols.
The dinner will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Springfield Country Club, 400 W. Sproul Rd., Springfield.
Just-retired Temple coach Fran Dunphy will be a special guest. Joe Lunardi, NCAA Tournament bracketologist for ESPN, will be master of ceremonies.
Tickets are still available. Contact Alyssa Spiotta at Alyssa.Spiotta@cancer.org or 215-985-5356.