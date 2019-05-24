Paced by Krug (80 goals, 36 assists, 116 points), a Cherokee High grad, Cabrini (21-2) has outscored opponents by nearly 150 goals — an astonishing number. The Cavaliers have scored 20 or more nine times and been held to single digits just twice. Conversely, Cabrini has surrendered 10 or more goals in just five games, including the 16-13 semifinal victory over Salisbury State on Sunday.