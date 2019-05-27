Home field played a factor for Cabrini on Sunday.
After falling down 2-0 early against Amherst, the crowd roared the Cavaliers back into the game. And it wasn’t just one player doing the heavy lifting. Cabrini had seven hot hands that fed their 16-12 victory over the Mammoths for the NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse championship.
“It’s an unreal feeling,” Cabrini attack Kyle Tucker said. “I didn’t have words to describe it when I was out on the field. All I could do is put my hands on my head and think about how unbelievable this experience is. I’m glad I got in touch with Coach Steve Colfer a couple of years ago.”
Neither Cabrini, located in Radnor, nor Amherst had made a championship game before Sunday.
Tucker had three goals and one assist. Bill Morgan, who played in high school at Marple Newtown, added another three, and Cherokee’s Jordan Krug and Marple Newtown’s Tyler Kostack each had two.
Amherst got things started with two quick goals. Cabrini answered with two, and the Mammoths entered the second quarter with a 3-2 edge.
After an unsportsmanlike conduct call on Tucker, Amherst went on a 3-1 run. Cabrini countered with three goals in less than two minutes, tying things up at 6-6 to end the first half.
After exchanging goals in the third, the Cavaliers had a slight edge -- 11-10 -- heading into the fourth. Cabrini started the final quarter on a 4-1 run and never looked back.
The goalies were key on Sunday, with each pulling their fair share of the weight. Cabrini goalie Riley White had 11 saves while his counterpart for Amherst, Gib Versfeld, had nine.
Evan Wolf, who played in high school at Lower Merion, had two goals and an assist for Amherst. Matt Solberg added another two goals.
“I don’t think they did anything special,” Wolf said. “They’re a hell of a defense, and in the end it comes down to ground balls, and they beat us late in the game.”