This mentally tough team can grind with the best of them. … The Bearcats will be making their ninth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. … Cumberland was named AAC player of the year. … The Bearcats led the AAC in the regular season in blocked shots, 4.4 per game. … Cincinnati was second in turnover margin (+3.35). … The Bearcats were in contention for the conference title until dropping their final two regular-season games at UCF and home against Houston.