Pusica had 21 points on 7 of 12 three-pointers in the championship game win over Hofstra and was named the CAA tournament MVP. … He began his career at San Diego and has played the last two years for the Huskies. … A first-team all-CAA performer this season, Pusica has played for the Serbian national team. … This will be the Huskies’ second trip to the NCAA Tournament in the last five years.