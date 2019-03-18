This will be Liberty’s fourth NCAA appearance, with the other three as a member of the Big South. … The Flames go to the bench frequently, with nobody averaging 30 minutes per game, nine players averaging 10 or more minutes. … Liberty has won five in a row and 10 of its last 11. … James had 17 points and eight rebounds in the conference tournament championship game at Lipscomb and was named the ASUN tournament MVP.