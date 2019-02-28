If you want to see some NCAA DIII hoops locally, head for either Rowan or Swarthmore College. The Garnet, reaching powerhouse status, again earned hosting rights, and will face Mitchell College at 7:30 p.m Friday., with a 7 p.m. Saturday game to follow if Swarthmore, ranked sixth nationally, moves into the second round. (The other game features MIT and Skidmore, and Skidmore has all sorts of locals, starting with the coach, Joe Burke, a Bishop Eustace and Ursinus graduate.)