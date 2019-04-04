A Drexel source has confirmed a tweet by basketball reporter Jeff Goodman that Dragons forward Alihan Demir has put his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal.
While the 6-foot-9 Demir could technically stay at Drexel, the source tells The Inquirer it is likely that he is transferring. Demir would be a graduate transfer and eligible immediately if he does transfer to a new school.
A native of Turkey, Demir, was a third-team all-Colonial Athletic Association choice this season for the 13-19 Dragons. He averaged 14.8 points 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists, while shooting 51.2 percent from the field, and 27.4 percent from three-point range.
If he transfers, it would be the second key loss in two seasons for Drexel. Tramaine Isabell, who averaged 21 points in 2017-2018 in his only season at Drexel, was a graduate transfer this past season at St. Louis.