Monte Ross, the former long-time head coach at the University of Delaware, will be hired as an assistant at Temple, according to multiple sources.
Aaron McKie, who is taking over for Fran Dunphy, is a first-time head coach. Ross offers extensive coaching experience to the Owls.
He was the head coach at Delaware for 10 years, with the last season being 2015-16. Ross guided the Blue Hens to the 2014 NCAA Tournament when Delaware won the Colonial Athletic Conference tournament and went 25-10. It was Delaware’s first NCAA tournament berth since 1999. In his 10 seasons, Ross went 132-184.
Before coming to Delaware, Ross was an assistant coach at St. Joseph’s for 10 seasons. He also served assistant coaching stints prior to that at Drexel and Lehigh.
A graduate of Winston Salem State, Ross starred at Philadelphia’s Bodine High.
Temple (23-10) ended its season with Tuesday’s 81-70 NCAA play-in loss to Belmont.
There is no word when the official announcement will be made.