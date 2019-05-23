Rumor has it that Sixers point guard Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner are done dating, according to reports.
News of Simmons and Jenner’s breakup comes following a sighting of the 76ers star over the weekend at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Kuro restaurant, where he celebrated a friend’s birthday solo.
At the same time, Jenner posted images to her Instagram story of references to rapper Tyler, the Creator’s tracks “I Don’t Love You Anymore” and “Puppet.”
“I need your company,” the lyrics read. “I want you to want for me, I can’t maneuver without you next to me.”
According to Page Six, Simmons and the rest of the group later showed up at Scores Gentleman’s Club, where there was talk of the couple having broken up last week. People, meanwhile, reports that a source has said the couple is “on a break.”
“The relationship ran its course,” the unnamed source told People. “She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode.”
All this comes several days after the publication of a Vogue Australia story in which Jenner discussed potentially marrying Simmons, saying “definitely not now, but maybe one day.”
“A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally,” Jenner said in the writeup.
Whether the couple is broken up or on a break remains to be confirmed, but this is the second time at least that reports have indicated the couple’s split. In August last year, rumors flew that Jenner and Simmons’ romance had “cooled off” and was little more than “a summer fling.”
“She had fun with Ben,” a source told E! News last summer. “But [she] wasn’t ever fully committed or looking for a long-term, exclusive relationship.”
News of the couple’s relationship first began cropping up last year. Jenner officially confirmed their relationship in an appearance on the Ellen Degeneres Show in February this year, saying the pair had been together “for a bit now” at the time.