Can we walk across town so I can show you my projects at the Clay Studio in Old City? Your pal Seth Rogen and I have both taken a deep dive into the world of ceramics — as detailed in a recent GQ profile — and I think you’d dig it too. It’s quite meditative and forces you to be present, which I know you appreciate, and the teachers here are incredible. You and Seth could have a wheel-off in no time. My work is over here on that back shelf — I know this ceramic bust looks a lot like your mother but I promise, she was just my inspiration. I think she’ll love it the way I love Freaks and Geeks. Oh, wait, you were in that show, weren’t you? Crazy! I totally forgot about that.