How I Met Your Mother star Jason Segel has been spotted around town several times over the last week, but what’s he doing here?
Some folks have seen him shopping at the South Street Whole Foods, walking around Center City, or having dinner at a.kitchen, as gentleman paparazzo HughE Dillon recently reported. But Segel isn’t in town just for a bite.
Instead, the Freaks and Geeks star is in town to work on an AMC anthology series dubbed Dispatches from Elsewhere. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the series will feature stars Sally Field, Can You Ever Forgive Me? Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant, and Eve Lindley in addition to Segel, who is also credited as its creator.
The 10-episode series is scheduled to begin filming in Philly in July, an AMC rep said, and will debut in 2020. Filming currently scheduled to take place through November.
According to Broadway World, the show will be multi-platform, and include “viewer engagement elements across multiple media platforms.” What the series is about is even more mysterious. An AMC description indicates that the show will deal with “a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life.”
According to Hollywood Reporter, Field will play a recently widowed woman, while Grant will portray the head of a secretive organization, and Lindley, a transgender actress, will be featured as a young transgender woman who works in a museum. What Segel’s role will be in the series is unclear.
The production is seeking “all positions” for the Philly shoot, a listing on the Greater Philadelphia Film Office website indicates, so qualified Philadelphians can still get involved.