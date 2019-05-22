Comedian Artie Lange was arrested this week in New Jersey for allegedly violating the terms of his drug court probation.
Essex County police arrested Lange on Tuesday morning at a Clinton, New Jersey halfway house, according to USA Today, and later transported the longtime comic to Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark. Police issued a warrant for Lange’s arrest on Monday, reports indicate. A court date has not yet been announced.
An Essex County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson told Page Six that Lange was taken into custody for “not being in compliance with the terms and conditions of the drug court program,” but did not provide details about the alleged violation. A separate, unnamed law enforcement official told the publication that Lange was “coherent and cooperative” at the time of his arrest this week.
Lange’s latest trouble with law enforcement comes following a previous arrest in January, which came after the comic tested positive for cocaine, NJ.com reports. The former MadTV star has been working through the New Jersey drug court system since 2017, when police initially arrested him for heroin, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia possession. Last year, Lange was sentenced to four years probation for possession of heroin.
The comic’s most recent arrest also comes several days after a fan ran across Lange pumping gas at a New Jersey gas station as part of probation. As Lange said in a video posted to Twitter, he had 10 more days of work before “satisfying the program, I think.”