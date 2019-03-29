Driver’s Seat: Not surprisingly, the Insight’s seats take a page from the Civic. Plenty of lumbar support without any room for adjustment leaves Mr. Driver’s Seat a little cranky; people who enjoy their lumbar pressed tightly will appreciate this. Fortunately, I found a way to sit that takes some of the pressure off my spine. A previous Civic sedan test drive left me quite cranky, although the hatchback and I got along fine.