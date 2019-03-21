Play some tunes: The Niro as tested received Kia’s Harman Kardon premium audio. Its sound is not bad, maybe a B+, but its functionality is delightful. Knobs control volume and tuning and buttons move users from radio to media to map easily. Sirius XM fans will like the virtually unlimited presets with 10 that are always recording, so finding a good song (and listening to it over and over) is simple. Its 8-inch screen is also ample among smaller cars, as well.