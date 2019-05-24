But kudos to the Accord’s handling for saving me writing a much sadder column. It seems in the last year I’ve encountered a lot of people stopping or almost stopping on limited-access highways, evidently while they decide if this is the right exit or not. While a driver up ahead straddled a couple of lanes and veered left and then right at 20 mph (in a 50 zone), I used three lanes and a shoulder to do a high-speed panic avoidance maneuver. Not even a tire squeal, and the Accord was just “Oh, this? Pshaw. This is what we do.” Unbelievable.