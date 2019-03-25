The New Jersey legislature on Monday abandoned a bill that would have legalized recreational marijuana after the state Senate president announced he was short the votes needed for it to pass.
In a Monday afternoon news conference state Senate President Steve Sweeney said, “I’m disappointed. I think we’re making headway, learning a few lessons about how to do it. ... This is an issue not going away but we will finish it."
Sweeney said the Senate did not have enough votes for approval but declined to call it a failure. “Anyone who thinks it’s dead is wrong.”
He did not say how many additional votes were needed for the measure to pass. “I might have underestimated the challenge in getting this passed,” Sweeney said.
There were a variety of issues that caused some state senators to reject legalization, he said, including some who were were “philosophically opposed."
It was unclear when the Senate and Assembly would reconsider the bill, which has been debated more than one year.
Asked when the measure would be debated again, Sweeney said, “As soon as I know I have 21 votes.”
The state Assembly did have enough votes to approve the bill, but the bill was not scheduled for a vote because legislative leaders realized that the Senate would not come through with approval.
Kevin Sabet, president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, which opposes the legalization, disputed reports that the vote was close. He said lawmakers who opposed legalization “did the right thing” because it would encourage drugged driving and create problems for children who want to experiment with marijuana.
“We made history here today. Never before ... has a bill of this magnitude with this amount of substance relative to racial and criminal justice reform been before any other state legislature ... and we will get this done” said Bill Caruso, a Haddonfield attorney with Archer Grenier who has lobbied for legalization for years as one of the founders of the NJ United for Marijuana Reform coalition.
“I’m not disappointed because the work continues and the fact that we were so close shows me minor tweaks can put us over the top,” he said minutes after Sweeney announced that the legislature did not have the votes needed to pass the measure.
Over the weekend, Caruso said, there were about a handful of votes still needed for the bill to pass, but by Monday morning, that gap narrowed to one vote in the Senate. “We’ve come a long way baby,” he said.
Legislators could reconsider the measure in June, but it’s likely that it will languish until December.
Chris Goldstein, an organizer with NORML, said “I’m disappointed that with all the hype I’m disappointed there wasn’t any progress today. ... I thought it had a 50-50 chance of being delayed.”
He said the biggest obstacle was the question of how much tax money New Jersey towns would get from marijuana businesses. In the meantime, Goldstein said, “marijuana arrests will continue and its a matter that needs to be stopped.”
According to a Monmouth University poll, 62 percent of voters in the Garden State support a law that would permit small amounts of cannabis for adult recreational use.
If the measure had succeeded, Gov. Phil Murphy had promised to sign it and New Jersey would have joined 10 other states and the District of Columbia in allowing adult use of marijuana. Sales, however, could not have begun until regulations were written — and that, and the permitting process, would have taken up to another year.
Separate pieces of legislation would have cleared convictions for minor marijuana convictions and expanded the state’s medical marijuana program. Here is an overview of the measure:
What the bill proposes:
The adult-use legalization act, formally known as Senate Bill 2703, would tax and control cannabis like alcohol. Cannabis products would be required to have warning labels that advise consumers about the dangers of impaired driving and health risks.
A five-member commission would oversee the recreational program.
The commission would decide how many permits will be issued to sell or grow marijuana. The number could be in the hundreds. About 25 percent of permits would go to so-called “microbusinesses” as a way of encouraging mom-and-pops and providing consumers an alternative to Big Marijuana providers.
Anyone 21-and-over would be allowed to purchase a variety of cannabis products: flower (bud), vape pens and cartridges, resin, tinctures, and edibles. Marijuana could be consumed in private homes or in permitted consumption lounges similar to cigar bars, that is, cannabis cafes.
Home delivery would be allowed by licensed providers.
Recreational marijuana would be taxed at a flat rate of $42 an ounce.
Municipalities that host cultivators or manufacturers would collect revenue from a 2 percent tax on the product within their jurisdiction. Municipalities that are home to a wholesaler would receive the revenue from a 1 percent tax on the product within their jurisdiction, while municipalities that are home to a retailer would receive the revenue from a 3 percent tax on the product within their jurisdiction.
Advertising would be severely restricted. Messages must be well-targeted so that at least 71 percent of the audience is 21 or older. TV and radio ads for cannabis could air only between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
What the bill won’t do:
Home cultivation would remain prohibited.
Smoking in public would not be allowed.
No guarantees of lower prices.
Arrests for possession would not stop immediately.