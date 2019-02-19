Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana industry this week announced it would support the creation of an adult use cannabis program in the Keystone State.
The Pennsylvania Cannabis Coalition, a network of current growers and dispensary owners, endorsed the idea as Lt. Gov. John Fetterman began holding town halls in the state’s 67 counties to gauge interest in legalizing weed for recreational use.
According to a 2017 Franklin and Marshall poll, nearly 60 percent of Pennsylvania voters support legalization.
“Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program is an unqualified success and has been the best state that’s ever had a program rollout,” said Andrew Blasco, the coalition’s executive director. “Our rate of registering patients has been better than any other across the country.”
Sales of medical marijuana began last year in mid-February. Nearly 83,000 qualified patients have spent about $132 million on various forms of cannabis in the state.
Blasco said the coalition members are “enthusiastic” about the prospect of participating in an adult-use market.
In the 10 states that have added recreational sales, the medical programs have either plateaued or seen a reduction in revenues. The current medical marijuana dispensaries could easily transform into recreational outlets. “It would be like flipping a switch,” Blasco said.