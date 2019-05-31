CBD is often extracted from marijuana’s cousin, industrial hemp. Hemp is defined by the U.S. government as having less than 0.3% THC, the compound that causes marijuana’s mind-altering effects. CBD is claimed to have various health benefits, including relief for pain and anxiety. Scientific proof is scant, however, and the only federally-approved use of CBD is in an FDA-approved drug, Epidiolex, that is used to treat rare pediatric seizures.