A new Wawa is opening this Thursday at the Shoppes at Wissinoming, a 110,000 square-foot shopping center in Northeast Philadelphia.
This is Wawa’s fourth new store this year, and is part of the convenience-store chain’s broader goal of opening a record of 63 new stores and remodeling 59 others in 2019. One new store will be opening at 9th and South streets by the end of March, company spokesperson Lori Bruce said. The Inquirer previously reported in June that this store will open next to Whole Foods.
The Northeast Philly 5,500 square foot Wawa, with a gas station, is located at 5597 Tulip Street and will open at 8 a.m. Thursday. Customers can pick up free coffee all day, the company said. All new stores will have the company’s “latest innovations,” Bruce said, like options for custom salads and milkshakes.
Wawa opened its new flagship store in December across from Independence Hall to much celebration. The 11,500 square-foot Wawa is the company’s largest.
The 68.000 square-foot ShopRite opened last year with help from the federal Healthy Food Financing Initiative and city and state tax credits, and brought more than 300 full and part time jobs, according to a news release. Wawa joins ShopRite, a Blink Fitness and other tenants in the center.