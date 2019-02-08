A cohort of about 15 black jockeys dominated horse racing in the first three decades of the Kentucky Derby in the late 1800s. Because of their growing celebrity, they were consequently exiled from the sport by white officials. These former slaves and sons of former slaves were not only known for their athletic achievement, they were also admired for their style, as it was a departure from the enslaved or working-class presentation that was expected of black men during that time.