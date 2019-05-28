Cherry Hill police arrested a 38-year-old Southamption, N.J., man for allegedly cutting Verizon Communication telecom lines and selling it for scrap, the Cherry Hill police said on Tuesday.
David Reidenbaker has been charged with theft, criminal mischief and other crimes for damaging Verizon property during three incidents in March and April.
Reidenbaker also has been charged with similar crimes in Burlington County and other jurisdictions, the Cherry Hill police said. He was sent to Burlington County Jail.
Detectives from the Cherry Hill Police Department and the New Jersey State Police Red Lion Barracks jointly broke the case.
Verizon publicized the crimes with a photo of a pickup truck that it said was used in the crimes, looking for tips. Thousands of residents lost their communications with the damage to their lines.
Verizon also offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. A Verizon spokesman said on Tuesday that law-enforcement authorities cracked the case without the tips.
“We encouraged that authorities have made an arrest in this case,” Verizon said. "These actions have put thousands of lives at risk by cutting off essential lifelines to fire and police departments, doctors and the families of those impacted. These sorts of activities cannot and should not be tolerated.”