The strange scene in December 2017 at the Berlin, Camden County, car dealer would foreshadow McAdams’ own experience with the vehicle and the high interest rates she’d need to pay to keep it. Just three months later, Pine Valley Motors took the car out of her driveway in the middle of the night after she missed “one or two” $100 weekly payments, McAdams said. The dealership had the right to plant a tracking device in her car and a gadget that could disable the vehicle, according to her contract.