The biggest-ever Pennsylvania state building project, the $800 million Pennsylvania Convention Center expansion, was completed on time and on budget under a PLA. (By contrast, the second-largest state project, the $400 million Phoenix prison beside the old Graterford facility in Montgomery County, was rebid by then-Gov. Tom Corbett to avoid a PLA and was finished two and a half years late, after epic bickering between the state’s hired construction agents and its general contractors. About $35 million in state payments are still in dispute.