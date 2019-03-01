Andrew Linde, 34, of Connecticut, is founder of six-year-old Juncture Media, which is about to release its first game in May for PCs and Macs — AVARIAvs, a competitive game set in a fantasy sci-fi world. Red Queen is helping develop the first gaming tool for it which, Linde said, will enable players of AVARIAvs to have “a larger experience.” Being able to launch the game with such player assistance “increases retention," he said.