Finally, consider the future. What if you want to assign the non-compete to someone else because you're selling your business? What legal jurisdiction would be most convenient to you if there's ever a dispute? What if you'd like to update this non-compete provision in the future because you're entering a new market or the general dynamics of your business changes? Make sure you've thought through these questions and included them in your agreement. And, as Schoenberg advises, make sure you're keeping an eye on potential legislation as well.