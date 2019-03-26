That's because the testing of marijuana can be tricky. According to the popular health website Healthline, marijuana is "usually detectable in bodily fluids for 1 to 30 days” after last use and as with other drugs, it may be "detectable in hair for several months." Unless there are visible signs of marijuana use while on the job, it is very difficult to determine if the presence of cannabis in a drug test is from recent use or from weeks before.